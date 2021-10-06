S.Korea reports 3,213 more cases of COVID-19 variants in past week

(@FahadShabbir)

SEOUL, Oct. 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) --:South Korea reported 3,213 more cases of COVID-19 variants for the past week, bringing the total number of such cases to 36,266, the country's health authorities said Wednesday.

Among the new cases found for one week until Oct. 2, 143 were imported while the remaining 3,070 were locally transmitted, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

The far higher number of local transmissions indicated the domestic spread of the variants.

Of the new cases, 3,209 came from the Delta variant, and four from Alpha.

Among the combined cases involving the variants, 32,802 stemmed from the Delta variant, 3,288 from Alpha, 150 from Beta and 26 from Gamma. The four variants are believed to be more transmissible than the original one.

Meanwhile, the country confirmed a total of 10,540 "breakthrough" COVID-19 infections, which refer to people who tested positive after a full vaccination, as of Sept. 26.

It equals 52.6 in every 100,000 people who got fully vaccinated. As of Sept. 26, the number of fully inoculated people was 20,044,857.