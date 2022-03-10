UrduPoint.com

S.Korea Reports 327,549 New COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 10, 2022 | 01:17 PM

S.Korea reports 327,549 new COVID-19 cases

South Korea reported 327,549 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Wednesday, raising the total number of infections to 5,539,650, the health authorities said Thursday

SEOUL,Marc 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :- South Korea reported 327,549 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Wednesday, raising the total number of infections to 5,539,650, the health authorities said Thursday.

The daily caseload was slightly down from a record high of 342,438 in the previous day, but it stayed above 300,00 for two days, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

The recent resurgence was driven by infections in the Seoul metropolitan area amid the Omicron variant spread.

Of the new cases, 66,859 were Seoul residents. The number of newly infected people living in Gyeonggi province and the western port city of Incheon was 88,141 and 21,974 respectively.

The virus spread also raged in the non-metropolitan region. The number of new infections in the non-capital areas was 150,516, or 46.0 percent of the total local transmission.

Among the new cases, 59 were imported from overseas, lifting the total to 30,023.

Related Topics

Incheon Seoul South Korea From

Recent Stories

Bilawal wants legal action against PM’s threat t ..

Bilawal wants legal action against PM’s threat to Zardari

4 minutes ago
 Mongolia adds 120 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death ..

Mongolia adds 120 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

1 minute ago
 70 pct of eligible Lao people receive 1st dose of ..

70 pct of eligible Lao people receive 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine

2 minutes ago
 Laos targets 1.55 bln USD in trade surplus in 2022 ..

Laos targets 1.55 bln USD in trade surplus in 2022

2 minutes ago
 Amateur, emerging talent lauded efforts of PNCA

Amateur, emerging talent lauded efforts of PNCA

2 minutes ago
 Covid-19 cases continue to decline across the coun ..

Covid-19 cases continue to decline across the country

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>