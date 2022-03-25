S.Korea reports 339,514 new COVID-19 cases

UrduPoint.com

March 25, 2022

South Korea reported 339,514 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Thursday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 11,162,232, the health authorities said Friday

The daily caseload was down sharply from 395,597 in the previous day, staying below 400,000 for two straight days, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.

The daily caseload was down sharply from 395,597 in the previous day, staying below 400,000 for two straight days, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.

The recent resurgence was driven by infections in the Seoul metropolitan area amid the Omicron variant spread.

Of the new cases, 66,941 were Seoul residents. The number of newly infected people living in Gyeonggi province and the western port city of Incheon was 87,703 and 21,773 respectively.

The virus spread also raged in the non-metropolitan region. The number of new infections in the non-capital areas was 163,068, or 48.0 percent of the total local transmission.

Among the new cases, 29 were imported from overseas, lifting the total to 30,848.

