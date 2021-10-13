S.Korea reports 3,405 more cases of COVID-19 variants in past week

South Korea reported 3,405 more cases of COVID-19 variants over the past week, bringing the total number of such cases to 39,671, the health authorities said Wednesday

Among the new infections detected in the week until Oct. 9, 138 were imported cases while the remaining 3,267 were locally transmitted, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

The far higher number of locally acquired cases indicated a domestic spread of COVID-19 virus variants in the Asian country.

Of the new cases, 3,401 came from the Delta variant, and four from Alpha.

Among all infections with the variants, 36,203 were with the Delta variant, 3,292 with Alpha, 150 with Beta and 26 with Gamma.

The four variants are believed to be highly transmissible.

Meanwhile, South Korea confirmed a total of 13,860 "breakthrough" COVID-19 infections, which refer to fully vaccinated people who test positive for COVID-19 two weeks after receiving their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, as of Oct. 3.

It equals to 62.7 infections in every 100,000 people who get fully vaccinated. As of Oct. 3, the number of the fully inoculated people was 22,106,559 in South Korea.

In the latest tally, South Korea reported 1,584 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 for the past 24 hours, lifting the total tally to 335,742. The daily caseload hovered above 1,000 for 99 straight days since July 7.