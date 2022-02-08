S.Korea reports 36,719 more COVID-19 cases

UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published February 08, 2022 | 02:11 PM

SEOUL, Feb. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) --:South Korea recorded 36,719 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Monday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total tally to 1,081,681, the health authorities said Tuesday.

The daily caseload was up from 35,286 in the previous day, hovering above 30,000 for the fourth consecutive day, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

The recent resurgence was driven by cluster infections in the Seoul metropolitan area amid the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of the virus, which became a dominant strain here.

Of the new cases, 5,901 were Seoul residents. The number of the newly infected people living in Gyeonggi province and the western port city of Incheon was 12,123 and 2,976, respectively.

The virus also raged in the non-metropolitan region. The number of new infections in the non-capital areas was 15,619, or 42.7 percent of the total local transmissions.

Among the new cases, 100 were imported from overseas, lifting the total to 26,597.

