S.Korea reports 374 more COVID-19 cases, 148,647 in total

South Korea reported 374 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Monday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 148,647

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :South Korea reported 374 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Monday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 148,647.

The daily caseload was down from 399 in the prior day, marking the lowest in nearly three months since March 23. The daily average caseload for the past week was 508.

The daily number of infections hovered in triple figures since Nov. 8 last year due to small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.

Of the new cases, 128 were Seoul residents and 118 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Twenty-seven cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 9,391.

Four more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 1,992. The total fatality rate stood at 1.34 percent.

A total of 711 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 139,733. The total recovery rate was 94.00 percent.

The country has tested over 10.19 million people, among whom 9,924,159 tested negative for the virus and 123,664 are being checked.

Since the mass vaccination was launched on Feb. 26, the country has administered COVID-19 vaccines to a total of 12,565,269 people with 3,262,733 fully vaccinated.