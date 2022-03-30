S.Korea reports 424,641 new COVID-19 cases

UrduPoint.com

March 30, 2022

South Korea reported 424,641 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Tuesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 12,774,956, the health authorities said Wednesday

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) --:South Korea reported 424,641 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Tuesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 12,774,956, the health authorities said Wednesday.

The daily caseload was up from 347,554 in the previous day, but it was lower than 490,821 a week earlier, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

The recent resurgence was driven by infections in the Seoul metropolitan area amid the Omicron variant spread.

Of the new cases, 81,824 were Seoul residents. The number of the newly infected people living in Gyeonggi province and the western port city of Incheon was 117,029 and 23,261 respectively.

The virus spread also raged in the non-metropolitan region. The number of new infections in the non-capital areas was 202,495, or 47.7 percent of the total local transmission.

Among the new cases, 32 were imported from overseas, lifting the total to 31,035.

