S.Korea reports 4,325 more COVID-19 cases

SEOUL, Dec. 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :South Korea reported 4,325 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Sunday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 477,358.

The daily caseload was down from 5,127 in the previous day due to fewer virus tests over the weekend, but it was the highest Sunday figure since the country's first case was found in January last year.

The recent resurgence was attributable to cluster infections in the Seoul metropolitan area.

Of the new cases, 1,401 were Seoul residents. The number of the newly infected people living in Gyeonggi province and the western port city of Incheon was 1,308 and 301.

The virus spread also raged in the non-metropolitan region. The number of new infections in the non-capital areas was 1,286, or 29.9 percent of the total local transmission.

The number of the Omicron variant infections was 24, including six imported cases and 18 local transmissions, up 12 from the prior day.

Twenty-nine cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 15,894.

The number of infected people who were in a serious condition stood at 727, down 17 from the previous day.

Forty-one more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 3,893. The total fatality rate was 0.82 percent.

The country has administered COVID-19 vaccines to 42,678,737 people, or 83.1 percent of the total population, and the number of the fully inoculated people was 41,341,888, or 80.5 percent of the population.

The number of those who received booster shots was 3,956,401 people, or 7.7 percent of the population.