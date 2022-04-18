S.Korea reports 47,743 new COVID-19 cases

South Korea recorded 47,743 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Sunday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 16,353,495, the health authorities said Monday

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) --:South Korea recorded 47,743 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Sunday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 16,353,495, the health authorities said Monday.

The daily caseload was down from 93,001 tallied in the prior day and far lower than 90,917 a week earlier, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

The health authorities believed that the daily caseload has been on the decline following the resurgence driven by the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant and its subvariant BA.2, which peaked in mid-March.

Among the new infections, 14 were imported cases, lifting the total to 31,599.