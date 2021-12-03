UrduPoint.com

S.Korea Reports 4,944 More COVID-19 Cases

SEOUL, Dec. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) --:South Korea reported 4,944 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Thursday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 462,555.

The daily caseload was down from the record high of 5,266 tallied in the previous day, but it stayed around 5,000.

The recent resurgence was attributable to cluster infections in the Seoul metropolitan area.

Of the new cases, 2,094 were Seoul residents. The number of the newly infected people living in Gyeonggi province and the western port city of Incheon was 1,464 and 306.

The virus spread also raged in the non-metropolitan region. The number of new infections in the non-capital areas was 1,059, or 21.5 percent of the total local transmission.

The number of the Omicron variant infections was six, including four imported cases and two local transmissions.

Twenty-one cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 15,817.

