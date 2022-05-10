UrduPoint.com

S.Korea Reports 49,933 New COVID-19 Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 10, 2022 | 01:38 PM

S.Korea reports 49,933 new COVID-19 cases

South Korea reported 49,933 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Monday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 17,614,895, the health authorities said Tuesday

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :South Korea reported 49,933 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Monday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 17,614,895, the health authorities said Tuesday.

The daily caseload more than doubled from 20,601 tallied the previous day, but it was lower than 51,121 a week earlier, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.

The health authorities believed that the daily caseload has been on the decline following the Omicron variant-driven resurgence, which may have peaked in the middle of March.

Among the new cases, 23 were imported, lifting the total to 32,203.

The number of infected people who were in a serious condition stood at 398, down 23 from the previous day.

A total of 62 more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 23,462. The total fatality rate was 0.13 percent.

The number of people who received two doses of COVID-19 vaccines was 44,556,687, or 86.8 percent of the total population, and the figure for those getting booster jabs was 33,188,778 people, or 64.7 percent of the population.

Related Topics

South Korea March May From

Recent Stories

Market exchange rates in China -- May 10

Market exchange rates in China -- May 10

28 seconds ago
 China's overnight Shibor interbank rate decreases ..

China's overnight Shibor interbank rate decreases Tuesday

29 seconds ago
 Ukraine Hands Over 2nd Part of Membership Question ..

Ukraine Hands Over 2nd Part of Membership Questionnaire to EU - Zelenskyy

31 seconds ago
 China's cargo craft docks with space station combi ..

China's cargo craft docks with space station combination

33 seconds ago
 PR lease over 4,600 acres land to generate revenue ..

PR lease over 4,600 acres land to generate revenue

22 minutes ago
 PM orders immediate restoration of NCOC after dete ..

PM orders immediate restoration of NCOC after detection of Omicron's sub-variant ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.