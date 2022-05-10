S.Korea reports 49,933 new COVID-19 cases

(@FahadShabbir)

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :South Korea reported 49,933 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Monday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 17,614,895, the health authorities said Tuesday.

The daily caseload more than doubled from 20,601 tallied the previous day, but it was lower than 51,121 a week earlier, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.

The health authorities believed that the daily caseload has been on the decline following the Omicron variant-driven resurgence, which may have peaked in the middle of March.

Among the new cases, 23 were imported, lifting the total to 32,203.

The number of infected people who were in a serious condition stood at 398, down 23 from the previous day.

A total of 62 more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 23,462. The total fatality rate was 0.13 percent.

The number of people who received two doses of COVID-19 vaccines was 44,556,687, or 86.8 percent of the total population, and the figure for those getting booster jabs was 33,188,778 people, or 64.7 percent of the population.