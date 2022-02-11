S.Korea reports 53,926 new COVID-19 cases

South Korea reported 53,926 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Thursday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total tally to 1,239,287, the health authorities said Friday

SEOUL, Feb. 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :South Korea reported 53,926 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Thursday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total tally to 1,239,287, the health authorities said Friday.

The daily caseload was down from a record high of 54,122 in the previous day, but it hovered above 50,000 for the second straight day, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

The recent resurgence was driven by infections in the Seoul metropolitan area amid the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of the virus, which became a dominant strain here.

Of the new cases, 11,528 were Seoul residents. The number of the newly infected people living in Gyeonggi province and the western port city of Incheon was 17,925 and 3,740, respectively.

The virus also raged in the non-metropolitan region.

The number of new infections in the non-capital areas was 20,604, or 38.3 percent of the total local transmissions.

Among the new cases, 129 were imported from overseas, lifting the total to 26,978.

The number of infected people who were in a serious condition stood at 271, down 11 from the previous day.

Forty-nine more deaths were confirmed from the pandemic, bringing the death toll to 7,012. The total fatality rate was 0.57 percent.

The country has administered COVID-19 vaccines to 44,715,328 people, or 87.1 percent of the total population, and the number of the fully vaccinated people was 44,185,714, or 86.1 percent of the population.

The number of those who received their booster dose was 28,940,471, or 56.4 percent of the population.