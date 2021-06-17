S.Korea reports 540 more COVID-19 cases, 149,731 in total

South Korea reported 540 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Wednesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 149,731

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :-- South Korea reported 540 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Wednesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 149,731.

The daily caseload was slightly down from 545 in the prior day, staying above 500 for two days. The daily average caseload for the past week was 490.

The daily number of infections hovered in triple figures since Nov. 8 last year due to small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.

Of the new cases, 199 were Seoul residents and 181 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Seventeen cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 9,430.

One more death was confirmed, leaving the death toll at 1,994. The total fatality rate stood at 1.33 percent.

A total of 591 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 141,029. The total recovery rate was 94.19 percent.

The country has tested over 10.25 million people, among whom 9,986,786 tested negative for the virus and 121,319 are being checked.