S.Korea reports 5,567 more COVID-19 cases, Omicron cases rise to 119

SEOUL, Dec. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :South Korea reported 5,567 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Monday, compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 528,652.

The daily caseload was slightly down from 5,817 in the previous day, but it marked the highest Monday figure since the country's first case was found in January last year.

The recent resurgence was attributable to small cluster infections in the Seoul metropolitan area.

Of the new cases, 2,053 were Seoul residents, the number of newly infected people living in Gyeonggi province and the western port city of Incheon was 1,486 and 348 respectively.

The virus spread also raged in the non-metropolitan region. The number of new infections in the non-capital areas was 1,638, or 29.

6 percent of the total local transmission.

The number of the Omicron variant infections was 119, including 28 imported cases and 91 domestic transmissions, up five from the prior day, 42 cases were imported, lifting the combined figure to 16,147.

The number of infected people who were in a serious condition stood at 906, up 30 from the previous day, 94 more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 4,387. The total fatality rate was 0.83 percent.

The country has administered COVID-19 vaccines to 43,040,967 people, or 83.8 percent of the total population, and the number of fully inoculated people was 41,756,446, or 81.3 percent of the population.

The number of those who received booster shots was 7,119,948 people, or 13.9 percent of the population.