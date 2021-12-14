UrduPoint.com

S.Korea Reports 5,567 More COVID-19 Cases, Omicron Cases Rise To 119

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 01:14 PM

S.Korea reports 5,567 more COVID-19 cases, Omicron cases rise to 119

South Korea reported 5,567 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Monday, compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 528,652

SEOUL, Dec. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :South Korea reported 5,567 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Monday, compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 528,652.

The daily caseload was slightly down from 5,817 in the previous day, but it marked the highest Monday figure since the country's first case was found in January last year.

The recent resurgence was attributable to small cluster infections in the Seoul metropolitan area.

Of the new cases, 2,053 were Seoul residents, the number of newly infected people living in Gyeonggi province and the western port city of Incheon was 1,486 and 348 respectively.

The virus spread also raged in the non-metropolitan region. The number of new infections in the non-capital areas was 1,638, or 29.

6 percent of the total local transmission.

The number of the Omicron variant infections was 119, including 28 imported cases and 91 domestic transmissions, up five from the prior day, 42 cases were imported, lifting the combined figure to 16,147.

The number of infected people who were in a serious condition stood at 906, up 30 from the previous day, 94 more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 4,387. The total fatality rate was 0.83 percent.

The country has administered COVID-19 vaccines to 43,040,967 people, or 83.8 percent of the total population, and the number of fully inoculated people was 41,756,446, or 81.3 percent of the population.

The number of those who received booster shots was 7,119,948 people, or 13.9 percent of the population.

Related Topics

Incheon Seoul South Korea January From

Recent Stories

FM warns dire humanitarian crisis looming in Afgha ..

FM warns dire humanitarian crisis looming in Afghanistan

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan Army soldier embraces martyrdom: ISPR

Pakistan Army soldier embraces martyrdom: ISPR

13 minutes ago
 Austrian Chancellor Expects Nord Stream 2 to Be La ..

Austrian Chancellor Expects Nord Stream 2 to Be Launched as Planned

3 minutes ago
 Spain reports 49,802 new COVID-19 cases, 103 death ..

Spain reports 49,802 new COVID-19 cases, 103 deaths

3 minutes ago
 UN validates 38C Arctic heat from 2020 as record h ..

UN validates 38C Arctic heat from 2020 as record high

3 minutes ago
 7.4-magnitude quake strikes off central Indonesia, ..

7.4-magnitude quake strikes off central Indonesia, tsunami warning issued

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.