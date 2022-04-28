S.Korea reports 57,464 new COVID-19 cases

UrduPoint.com

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :-- South Korea reported 57,464 more COVID-19 cases as of midnight Wednesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 17,144,065, the health authorities said Thursday.

The daily caseload was down from 76,787 the previous day and lower than 90,852 tallied a week earlier, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

The health authorities believed that the daily caseload has been on the decline following the Omicron variant-driven resurgence, which may have peaked in the middle of March.

Among the new cases, 21 were imported from overseas, lifting the total to 31,898.

The number of infected people who were in a serious condition stood at 552, up 6 from the previous day.

A total of 122 more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 22,588. The total fatality rate was 0.13 percent.

