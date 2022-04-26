S.Korea reports 80,361 new COVID-19 cases

UrduPoint.com

South Korea recorded 80,361 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Monday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 17,009,865, the health authorities said Tuesday

The daily caseload was up from 34,370 in the previous day, but it was lower than 118,478 a week earlier, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

The health authorities believed that the daily caseload has been on the decline following the resurgence driven by the Omicron variant of the virus and its subvariant BA.

2, which peaked in mid-March.

Among the newly reported infections, 16 were imported cases, lifting the total to 31,842.

The latest number of infected people who were in a serious condition stood at 613, down by 55 from the previous day.

A total of 82 more deaths were confirmed from the pandemic, bringing the death toll to 22,325. The total fatality rate stands at 0.13 percent currently.

