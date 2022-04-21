UrduPoint.com

S.Korea Reports 90,867 New COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan Published April 21, 2022 | 12:55 PM

S.Korea reports 90,867 new COVID-19 cases

South Korea reported 90,867 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Wednesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 16,674,045, the health authorities said Thursday

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) --:South Korea reported 90,867 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Wednesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 16,674,045, the health authorities said Thursday.

The daily caseload was down from 111,319 the previous day and far lower than 148,425 a week earlier, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

The health authorities believed that the daily caseload has been on the decline following the resurgence, driven by the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant and its subvariant BA.2, which peaked in mid-March.

Among the new cases, 31 were imported from overseas, lifting the total to 31,666.

The number of infected people who were in a serious condition stood at 846, up 38 from the previous day.

Related Topics

South Korea From

Recent Stories

Mobile World Congress Shanghai postponed due to CO ..

Mobile World Congress Shanghai postponed due to COVID-19 resurgence

3 minutes ago
 One Killed, 13 Injured in Bus Explosion in Turkey' ..

One Killed, 13 Injured in Bus Explosion in Turkey's Bursa - Health Ministry

3 minutes ago
 Malaysia reports 6,968 new COVID-19 infections, 16 ..

Malaysia reports 6,968 new COVID-19 infections, 16 more deaths

3 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz Sharif extends condolence to son of lat ..

PM Shehbaz Sharif extends condolence to son of late MNA Iqbal Muhammad Ali

3 minutes ago
 New Zealand reports 10,294 new community cases of ..

New Zealand reports 10,294 new community cases of COVID-19

6 minutes ago
 Qawwali night to enthrall audience on April 23

Qawwali night to enthrall audience on April 23

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.