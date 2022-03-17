UrduPoint.com

S.Korea Reports Record High Of Over 600,000 New COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 17, 2022 | 01:40 PM

S.Korea reports record high of over 600,000 new COVID-19 cases

South Korea reported a record high of 621,328 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Wednesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 8,250,592, the health authorities said Thursday

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :South Korea reported a record high of 621,328 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Wednesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 8,250,592, the health authorities said Thursday.

The daily caseload was sharply up from 400,711 in the previous day, topping 600,000 for the first time, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

The recent resurgence was driven by infections in the Seoul metropolitan area amid the Omicron variant spread.

Of the new cases, 128,375 were Seoul residents. The number of newly infected people living in Gyeonggi province and the western port city of Incheon was 181,983 and 32,964 respectively.

The virus spread also raged in the non-metropolitan region.

The number of new infections in the non-capital areas was 277,944, or 44.7 percent of the total local transmission.

Among the new cases, 62 were imported from overseas, lifting the total to 30,537.

The number of infected people who were in a serious condition stood at 1,159, down 85 from the previous day.

A total of 429 more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 11,481. The total fatality rate was 0.14 percent.

The country has administered COVID-19 vaccines to 44,917,475 people, or 87.5 percent of the total population, and the number of fully inoculated people was 44,446,716, or 86.6 percent of the population.

The number of those who received booster jabs was 32,217,533 people, or 62.8 percent of the population.

Related Topics

Incheon Seoul South Korea From

Recent Stories

Asrar Shah all set to perform at FJWU

Asrar Shah all set to perform at FJWU

39 seconds ago
 Lumpy Skin disease of animals doesn't transfer to ..

Lumpy Skin disease of animals doesn't transfer to humans: DG Livestock Dept

40 seconds ago
 Australian state launches campaign to stop vaping ..

Australian state launches campaign to stop vaping among youngsters

3 minutes ago
 China's Hainan to install 20,000 charging piles in ..

China's Hainan to install 20,000 charging piles in 2022

3 minutes ago
 PNCA puppet show on Friday

PNCA puppet show on Friday

3 minutes ago
 India's COVID-19 tally surpasses 43 million

India's COVID-19 tally surpasses 43 million

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>