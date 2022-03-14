UrduPoint.com

S.Korea To Administer COVID-19 Vaccines To Children Aged 5-11

Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2022 | 03:36 PM

S.Korea to administer COVID-19 vaccines to children aged 5-11

South Korea's health authorities said Monday that it will administer COVID-19 vaccines to children aged 5-11 later this month to tackle the spread of the Omicron variant.

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :South Korea's health authorities said Monday that it will administer COVID-19 vaccines to children aged 5-11 later this month to tackle the spread of the Omicron variant.

The two-dose vaccine, developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, will be given to the minors from March 31, with a lower dose of 10 micrograms than 30 micrograms for those aged 12 or above, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

The agency said the spread of the highly-contagious Omicron variant recently raised the number of COVID-19 cases in the age group as well as hospitalizations and deaths.

The KDCA noted that the vaccination aimed to prevent hospitalizations and deaths in the age group of around 3.

07 million, strongly recommending the inoculation for the high-risk minors with underlying diseases.

Teenagers aged 12-17, who completed the two-dose vaccination at least three months earlier, will be allowed from Monday to receive a third booster shot.

Schools here reopened earlier this month, fueling worry about cluster infections among students.

In the latest tally, the country reported 309,790 new COVID-19 cases for the past 24 hours, raising the total number of infections to 6,866,222. The daily caseload hovered above 300,000 for the third consecutive day.

Related Topics

March From Million

Recent Stories

vivo V23 5G — The Best in Camera, Technology, Pe ..

Vivo V23 5G — The Best in Camera, Technology, Performance and Appearance

4 minutes ago
 Taiwan reports 75 new COVID-19 cases

Taiwan reports 75 new COVID-19 cases

1 minute ago
 Mongolia launches national movement against alcoho ..

Mongolia launches national movement against alcoholism

1 minute ago
 Hong Kong stocks drop more than 5% in tech sector ..

Hong Kong stocks drop more than 5% in tech sector rout

1 minute ago
 Efforts on to complete NHMP Complex in Gwadar: IG

Efforts on to complete NHMP Complex in Gwadar: IG

1 minute ago
 Shaun Tait joins Pakistan team as bowling coach

Shaun Tait joins Pakistan team as bowling coach

4 hours ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>