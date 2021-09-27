UrduPoint.com

S.Korea To Administer COVID-19 Vaccines To Pregnant Women, Minors Aged 12-17

South Korea's health authorities said Monday that it will administer COVID-19 vaccines to pregnant women and minors aged 12-17 from next month in a bid to vaccinate more people amid the continued COVID-19 resurgence

About 2.77 million minors aged between 12 and 17 will receive their first dose of vaccines from Oct. 18, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

The teenager vaccination plan was announced as the number of infections among minors rose fast since the COVID-19 resurgence in early July. In August alone, 3,050 minors aged 12-17 tested positive for the virus.

Around 136,000 pregnant women will be recommended to receive the vaccines from Oct. 18 due to the higher rate of severe cases. The rate of pregnant women's infections that can develop into severe cases is six times higher than other women of childbearing age.

