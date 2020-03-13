UrduPoint.com
Fri 13th March 2020

S.Korea to Announce Disaster Zone in Virus-Stricken Daegu to Allocate More Funds - Reports

South Korea's government is preparing to declare Daegu and the province it is in special disaster zones so that they can receive additional federal funds to help them cope with the rampant spread of COVID-19, media reported, citing Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) South Korea's government is preparing to declare Daegu and the province it is in special disaster zones so that they can receive additional Federal funds to help them cope with the rampant spread of COVID-19, media reported, citing Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun.

According to state news agency Yonhap, the government held an interagency meeting on coronavirus response in Daegu itself, where Chung said procedures were underway to declare the city and North Gyeongsang Province as special disaster zones.

Daegu accounts for more than two-thirds of all cases in the country � over 6,000 patients. The Christian sect Shincheonji Church of Jesus, specifically its parishioners � some of whom were sick but continued to attend services without being tested for COVID-19 � is said to have been the origin of the massive spike in cases.

Chung said that the outbreak in the region had peaked and already a lower rate of diagnoses was being observed, the agency reported.

"As the most urgent moment passes by, the wounds of Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province citizens are being laid bare," Chung was quoted as saying by Yonhap.

This news comes as major cultural events across the country are being postponed or canceled. Earlier this week, organizers of the Jeonju International Film Festival announced that they were moving the event to May 28-June 6, from the initial dates of April 30-May 9.

South Korea is the fourth most affected country after china, Italy and Iran. Its health authorities have reported more than 7,800 cases and over 60 deaths.

