S.Korean households' consumption falls 2.3 pct in 2020 over COVID-19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

South Korean households' consumption expenditure posted the biggest decline last year on the back of the COVID-19 pandemic, statistical office data showed Thursday

SEOUL (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :South Korean households' consumption expenditure posted the biggest decline last year on the back of the COVID-19 pandemic, statistical office data showed Thursday.

The monthly average expenditure by households, including single-member ones, amounted to 2.4 million won (2,150 U.S. Dollars) nationwide in 2020, down 2.3 percent from the previous year, according to Statistics Korea.

It was the biggest yearly reduction since relevant data began to be compiled in 2006. The real household spending, adjusted for inflation, retreated 2.8 percent last year.

The dwindled consumption came as people spent less on leisure, education and dining out amid the pandemic.

Expenditure on leisure and culture, education and clothing contracted in double figures last year, and the spending on eatery and lodging services logged the highest yearly slide of 7.

7 percent.

Consumption on food and non-alcoholic beverage recorded the highest growth of 14.6 percent as people preferred to cook at home.

Expenditure related to healthcare services advanced nine percent on demand for face masks and health supplements.

The monthly average expenditure by single-member households dived 7.4 percent in 2020 from a year earlier, while households with two, three, four and five or more members fell 1.6 percent, 1.0 percent, 0.7 percent and 2.5 percent respectively.

The monthly average spending by households in the top 20-percent income bracket amounted to 4.21 million won (3,770 U.S. dollars) in 2020, almost four times larger than 1.06 million won (950 U.S. dollars) spent by households in the bottom 20-percent income group.