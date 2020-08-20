S.Korean poor households' earnings post double-digit fall in Q2 over COVID-19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

South Korean poor households' earnings posted a double-digit fall in the second quarter owing to an economic fallout from the COVID-19 outbreak, statistical office data showed Thursday

The monthly earned income among households in the bottom 20-percent income bracket averaged 485,000 won (410 U.S. Dollars) in the April-June quarter, down 18.0 percent from a year earlier, according to Statistics Korea.

The monthly average earned income in the top 20-percent income group slipped 4.0 percent in the cited quarter.

The faster earnings fall in the low-income bracket came as most of the poor households were irregular workers or day laborers.

Domestic companies let workers to go on an unpaid leave or be laid off on worry about the COVID-19 pandemic.

The number of jobs retreated 277,000 in July from a year earlier, after slumping 195,000 in March, 476,000 in April, 392,000 in May and 352,000 in June respectively.

In July, the number of irregular workers dropped 395,000 on a yearly basis, with the reading for day laborers sliding 44,000. The number of regular employees increased 346,000 in the month.

The monthly business income among households in the bottom 20-percent income bracket averaged 263,000 won (220 U.S. dollars) in the second quarter, down 15.9 percent from a year earlier.

The monthly average business income for those in the top 20-percent income group shrank 2.4 percent to 1,759,000 won (1,480 U.S. dollars) in the quarter.

The sharp decline in earned and business incomes for the low-income households was offset by the government's offer in May of relief grants to all households.

The monthly average household income in the bottom 20-percent income group gained 8.9 percent over the year to 1,777,000 won (1,500 U.S. dollars) in the April-June quarter.

The corresponding income for households in the top 20-percent income bracket added 2.

6 percent to 10,038,000 won (8,460 U.S. dollars) in the quarter.

The monthly transfer income in the bottom 20-percent income bracket averaged 833,000 won (700 U.S. dollars) in the second quarter, accounting for almost half of the total income of the group thanks to the relief grants.

The corresponding income in the top 20-percent income group amounted to 750,000 won (630 U.S. dollars) during the quarter.

Public demand increased here for the second government offer of relief grants to all households in the second half, but the finance ministry said it had yet to consider the second provision.

Concerns spread here over the resurgence of the COVID-19 infection. The number of confirmed cases jumped 288 for the past 24 hours as of 0:00 a.m. Thursday local time, raising the combined infections to 16,346.

The daily caseload soared in triple digits for seven straight days due to cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province traceable to church services.

Meanwhile, the monthly average household expenditure in the bottom 20-percent income bracket grew 1.1 percent in the second quarter from a year earlier, while the reading in the top 20-percent income group added 0.5 percent.

The monthly average expenditure among all households with at least two family members stood at 2,912,000 won (2,450 U.S. dollars) in the second quarter, up 2.7 percent from a year earlier.

Spending on food and beverage jumped 20.1 percent in the cited quarter as people preferred cooking at home on the fear of the virus infection.

Consumption for household items, furniture and home appliances grew in double digits, but spending on education services, leisure and culture declined in double figures during the quarter as people refrained from outside activity.