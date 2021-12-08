UrduPoint.com

S.Korea's Daily COVID-19 Cases Hit Record High At 7,175

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 01:57 PM

South Korea's daily COVID-19 cases hit a record high due to the surging infections in the greater Seoul area, the health authorities said Wednesday

SEOUL, Dec. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) --:South Korea's daily COVID-19 cases hit a record high due to the surging infections in the greater Seoul area, the health authorities said Wednesday.

According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA), the country reported 7,175 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Tuesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 489,484.

The daily caseload was sharply up from 4,954 the previous day, topping the previous record high of 5,352 tallied on Dec.

4.

The recent resurgence was attributable to small cluster infections in the Seoul metropolitan area.

Of the new cases, 2,890 were Seoul residents. The number of the newly infected people living in Gyeonggi province and the western port city of Incheon was 2,263 and 431, respectively.

The virus spread also raged in the non-metropolitan region. The number of new infections in the non-capital areas was 1,558, or 21.8 percent of the total local transmission.

