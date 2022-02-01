UrduPoint.com

S.Korea's Daily COVID-19 Cases Hit Record High Of Over 18,000

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2022 | 02:07 PM

S.Korea's daily COVID-19 cases hit record high of over 18,000

South Korea's daily number of COVID-19 cases hit a new record high, surpassing 18,000 amid spread of the Omicron variant of the virus, the health authorities said Tuesday

SEOUL, Feb. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :South Korea's daily number of COVID-19 cases hit a new record high, surpassing 18,000 amid spread of the Omicron variant of the virus, the health authorities said Tuesday.

According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA), the country recorded 18,343 more cases of COVID-19 for the past 24 hours, raising the total number of infections to 864,042.

The daily caseload was up from 17,079 in the previous day, hovering above 10,000 for seven days in a row.

The recent resurgence was driven by cluster infections in the Seoul metropolitan area amid the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, which became a dominant strain here.

Of the new cases, 4,103 were Seoul residents. The number of the newly infected people living in Gyeonggi province and the western port city of Incheon was 5,509 and 1,366, respectively.

The virus also raged in the non-metropolitan region. The number of new infections in the non-capital areas was 7,145, or 39.4 percent of the total local transmissions.

Among the new cases, 220 were imported from overseas, lifting the total tally for this category to 25,516.

The number of infected people who were in a serious condition stood at 272, down by 5 from the previous day.

Seventeen more deaths were confirmed from the pandemic, bringing the death toll to 6,772. The total fatality rate was 0.78 percent.

The Asian country has administered COVID-19 vaccines to 44,641,142 people, or 87.0 percent of the total population, and the number of the fully vaccinated people was 43,996,241, or 85.7 percent of the population.

The number of those who received booster jabs was 27,254,256, or 53.1 percent of the population.

Related Topics

Incheon Seoul From Asia

Recent Stories

International appreciation and thanks for Mohammed ..

International appreciation and thanks for Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creativ ..

2 minutes ago
 Philippines logs 9,493 new COVID-19 cases, 51 more ..

Philippines logs 9,493 new COVID-19 cases, 51 more deaths

4 minutes ago
 Ugandan artists stage show ahead of Spring Festiva ..

Ugandan artists stage show ahead of Spring Festival celebrations

4 minutes ago
 Zelenskyy Says Ukrainian Economy Stabilizing, Fina ..

Zelenskyy Says Ukrainian Economy Stabilizing, Financial System Under Control

4 minutes ago
 Afghanistan Owes Tajikistan Over $33Mln for Electr ..

Afghanistan Owes Tajikistan Over $33Mln for Electricity - Tajik Energy Holding

4 minutes ago
 France Notes Progress in Normandy Format Talks on ..

France Notes Progress in Normandy Format Talks on Eastern Ukraine Peace Process

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>