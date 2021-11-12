(@FahadShabbir)

South Korea's domestic demand is expected to improve with eased quarantine measures against COVID-19, a government report said Frida

SEOUL, Nov. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) --:South Korea's domestic demand is expected to improve with eased quarantine measures against COVID-19, a government report said Friday.

The Ministry of Economy and Finance said in its monthly economic report called Green Book that the South Korean economy recently saw a continued recovery in export and employment.

It noted that there is a possibility for domestic demand to gradually improve thanks to the eased anti-virus measures.

The government launched the "living with COVID-19" guideline earlier this month as the full vaccination rate topped 70 percent of the country's total population.

Under the new guideline, no restriction is levied on the business hour of multiuse facilities, such as restaurants and cafes, except for nightlife entertainment facilities including nightclubs.

The maximum number of private gatherings rose to 10 people in the Seoul metropolitan area and 12 people in the non-metropolitan regions.