Sleep Deprivation 'triples The Number Of Lapses In Attention'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 12:35 PM

Sleep deprivation 'triples the number of lapses in attention'

A new study adds to the evidence that sleep deprivation has a significant effect on our day-to-day functioning

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th November, 2019) A new study adds to the evidence that sleep deprivation has a significant effect on our day-to-day functioning. The authors warn that if we have slept poorly overnight, we are twice as likely to commit errors, some of which may well be very costly.Following on from such evidence, researchers from Michigan State University's Sleep and Learning Lab in East Lansing have conducted further research on sleep, attention, and higher order cognitive functioning.Sleep deprivation can be 'risky'The evening before, all of the volunteers took part in two tasks.

The first one measured their reaction time to a particular stimulus, and the second one assessed their placekeeping abilities that is, how well they were able to follow the particular steps of a complex process even with repeated interruptions.On the morning after, each participant had to repeat these tasks to see how their performance compared with that of the previous evening.

The researchers found that the participants who had experienced sleep deprivation struggled significantly.

"Sleep deprived individuals need to exercise caution in absolutely everything that they do and simply can't trust that they won't make costly errors.

Oftentimes like when behind the wheel of a car these errors can have tragic consequences," she warns.Although it may not come as a surprise that lack of sleep reduces a person's ability to focus, the researchers note that their recent study shows that sleep deprivation actually affects higher cognitive functioning, interfering with memory recall to a large extent."Our findings debunk a common theory that suggests that attention is the only cognitive function affected by sleep deprivation," says first author Michelle Stepan."Some sleep deprived people might be able to hold it together under routine tasks, like a doctor taking a patient's vitals.

But our results suggest that completing an activity that requires following multiple steps, such as a doctor completing a medical procedure, is much riskier under conditions of sleep deprivation."

