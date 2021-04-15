Slovenia Allows Those Vaccinated With Sputnik V, J&J to Enter Without Quarantine

(@FahadShabbir)

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) Slovenia's government on Thursday granted permission to people inoculated with Russia's Sputnik V and US' Johnson&Johnson vaccines against COVID-19 to enter the country without having to undergo mandatory 10-day quarantine after.

"In addition to Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca vaccines, Russia's Gamaleya National Centre of Epidemiology and Microbiology Sputnik V and Johnson&Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine Janssen are added for crossing the border without mandatory home quarantine. In case of the two new vaccines it is necessary to prove the vaccination against COVID-19 not less than 21 days before the entry into the country," the statement said.

According to the government, a negative PCR test is not required for entry in case of proven vaccination. The decision will enter into effect following its publication in the official gazette on Thursday.

On Monday, Slovenia lifted the curfew imposed in October due to the COVID-19 pandemic, save for mandatory mask wearing inside buildings. Along with strict lockdown measures lifted, Primary schools were allowed to resume offline classes while services and cultural facilities have fully resumed work.

The country has so far registered around 229,000 COVID-19 cases and 4,135 deaths.