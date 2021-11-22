UrduPoint.com

Slovenia's COVID-19 Cases Top 400,000

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 12:33 PM

Slovenia's COVID-19 cases top 400,000

Slovenia on Sunday reported 2,245 new COVID-19 cases in the latest 24-hour span, taking the national tally to 400,667

LJUBLJANA, Nov. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Slovenia on Sunday reported 2,245 new COVID-19 cases in the latest 24-hour span, taking the national tally to 400,667.

On Saturday, 4,739 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests were performed, of which 47.4 percent came back positive, according to the National Institute of Public Health (NIJZ).

Nineteen new deaths took the national death toll to 5,378, government data showed.

The 7-day average of new cases was down by 18 to 3,203. NIJZ estimates there are currently 44,629 active infections in the country.

Slovenia, which has 2.1 million citizens, has been badly hit by the pandemic. At present, 1,126 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized and 269 need intensive care, according to government data.

The government has been calling upon citizens to get vaccinated against COVID-19. So far only 54 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated.

Related Topics

Slovenia Sunday Government Million

Recent Stories

Experience the Magic of ZEISS Professional Photogr ..

Experience the Magic of ZEISS Professional Photography in Your New vivo X70 Pro

6 minutes ago
 World Children’s Day: OIC Secretary General Call ..

World Children’s Day: OIC Secretary General Calls for Intensified Efforts to T ..

14 minutes ago
 Mongolia registers 287 new COVID-19 cases, lowest ..

Mongolia registers 287 new COVID-19 cases, lowest in almost 8 months

3 minutes ago
 Canada's Point sidelined "indefinitely" with injur ..

Canada's Point sidelined "indefinitely" with injury

3 minutes ago
 Kast Ahead in Chile's Presidential Election With O ..

Kast Ahead in Chile's Presidential Election With Over 29% - Electoral Service

3 minutes ago
 Father killed, son injured in firing incident outs ..

Father killed, son injured in firing incident outside Lahore's session court

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.