Smartphone App Launched To Check Corona SOPs

Umer Jamshaid 18 hours ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 02:58 PM

Smartphone app launched to check corona SOPs

Public health authority has launched a smartphone app to check and implement Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) stipulated against coronavirus across the district here

BOUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :Public health authority has launched a smartphone app to check and implement Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) stipulated against coronavirus across the district here.

Deputy Commissioner Mubeen Elahi said journalists Saturday that the app contained multiple features to check wearing face masks, prescribed time schedule of closing shops and markets, presence of 50 percent staff in offices, precautionary measures adopted at markets and worshipping places with observing smart lockdown overall at scattered locations of the district.

Monitoring evaluation would be maintained through police and related agencies, he said.

Mubeen Elahi termed the app unique of its kind which was initiated in Vehari as a pilot project.

It would help review the situation as how many people wore masks while discharging routine kind of activities. Similarly, close monitoring of shops and markets would be conducted during lockdown timings. Pictures of open business outlets would be uploaded on official website and later they fined by the authority concerned.

He said basic purpose of creating app was to implement corona SOPs among people in letter and spirit.

Later SNA Khurrum Saleem gave briefing regarding the monitoring app at resource centre of DHQ hospital in which officers of Pak Army, police and other departments were present.

