Open Menu

SMBR For Course Correction To Ensure Polio Eradication, Virus Interruption

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 12, 2023 | 06:13 PM

SMBR for course correction to ensure polio eradication, virus interruption

Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR), Ikramullah Khan Gandapur has directed district administrators to take necessary measures for course correction about polio eradication and ensure that all children under five years are vaccinated against the crippling virus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR), Ikramullah Khan Gandapur has directed district administrators to take necessary measures for course correction about polio eradication and ensure that all children under five years are vaccinated against the crippling virus.

According to a press release issued here, he said this while chairing a meeting of the Provincial Task Force (PTF) here Tuesday at his office.

Special Secretary Health for polio eradication, Abdul Basit, Secretary Health KP, Mehmood Aslam Wazir, Secretary Information KP, Syed Jabbar Shah, AIG Police (Ops), Aslam Nawaz, Additional Secretary Finance, Arifullah Khan, Special Secretary Home Department, Zubair Ahmed, DG Health, Dr Shaukat, Director EPI, Dr Arif, Representative of Public Health Engineering, Team Leads UNICEF, WHO, N Stop, GHQ Liaison Officer, Col Shahid, were present while all commissioners and Deputy Commissioners joined the meeting virtually.

Ikramullah Khan Gandapur said that it was unfortunate that Pakistan was among the last two countries that were still endemic for polio and was a threat to children in the rest of the world.

He said that vaccination should not be incentivized as this would encourage other people to link vaccination with various demands and asked the stakeholders to mull over viable solutions for demand-based refusals.

He also directed for constitution of two different committees under the chair of Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Home and relevant secretaries to resolve the issue of campaign staggering in the southern KP and one committee under Additional Chief Secretary P& D for realignment of donor-driven projects with polio lens.

SMBR highly appreciated and acknowledged the efforts of all the Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) during anti-polio drives, saying that law enforcement agencies (LEAs) were on the frontline of the noble and national cause of polio eradication and making inroads in the war against polio was not possible without the hard work and dedication of these frontline workers.

He reiterated strong commitment for polio eradication saying challenges will not dampen their spirits and divert their focus saying that we will not leave any stone unturned for making this region polio-free and stopping virus transmission.

He directed commissioners and deputy commissioners to implement the action points pending at their end to plug the gaps and underscored the need for strengthening of PEI/EPI synergy.

Earlier, special secretary health for Polio Eradication Abdul Basit had a detailed presentation on epidemiology, a comparative analysis of the October and November rounds of NIDs, SIAs calender for 2024, and key asks from the forum.

The meeting ended with a vote of thanks to the partner organization, district administration and representatives of LEAs for all the support for polio eradication and for the protection of children from lifelong disabilities.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Polio Vote Mehmood Aslam October November All From

Recent Stories

Macron's govt defiant after immigration bill rejec ..

Macron's govt defiant after immigration bill rejection

9 minutes ago
 USC ensures procurement of items through open tend ..

USC ensures procurement of items through open tender as per rules of PPRA

9 minutes ago
 US Consul General appreciates creative skills of G ..

US Consul General appreciates creative skills of GCWUF students

9 minutes ago
 Tokyo shares open higher

Tokyo shares open higher

5 minutes ago
 RPO to hold online open court on 13th

RPO to hold online open court on 13th

9 minutes ago
 Trader Body rejects Indian Supreme Court biased ve ..

Trader Body rejects Indian Supreme Court biased verdict about IIOJK

9 minutes ago
PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 414 points

PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 414 points

12 minutes ago
 BISP chairman vows zero tolerance for illegal dedu ..

BISP chairman vows zero tolerance for illegal deductions in Benazir Kafalat prog ..

12 minutes ago
 SBP decides to hold policy rate at 22 per cent  

SBP decides to hold policy rate at 22 per cent  

32 minutes ago
 KP govt provides mobile hospitals to remote tribal ..

KP govt provides mobile hospitals to remote tribal areas

12 minutes ago
 IHC acquits Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia reference

IHC acquits Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia reference

52 minutes ago
 9th Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan Championships comm ..

9th Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan Championships commence

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Health