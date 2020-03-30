UrduPoint.com
SMC Spraying & Washing Roads, Streets And Residential Areas To Contain Corona

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 03:11 PM

SMC spraying & washing roads, streets and residential areas to contain corona

In order to make the efforts and measures being taken to control the spread of coronavirus result oriented, the Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC) is spraying and washing of roads, markets, streets and other areas and imparting awareness among the residents to control the spread of COVID-19 , said Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Islam Shaikh on Monday

According to the mayor, the officials of Municipal administration have been directed to carrying out daily chemical spray in the residential areas, hospitals and roads.

He further said that vehicles of fire brigade and water tankers are being utilized in spray activity being carried out in the residential areas of the city. Moreover, doctors and paramedical staff are also being imparted training regarding diseases, care and protocols to deal corona virus patient.

