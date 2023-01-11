UrduPoint.com

Smog Causes Viral Infections: Dr Muneeb Hassan

Muhammad Irfan Published January 11, 2023 | 07:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :Health expert Wednesday underlined the need for the residents of the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi of wearing face masks before going outside the home in the early morning and in the late evening.

Talking to a private news channel, health expert Dr Muneeb Hassan said that an increasing number of flu, sore throat and eye infection cases have been reported in different hospitals during the past few days with the onset of the smog season.

He informed that "smog causes sore throat and eye irritation," adding that smog season continued during winters so diseases associated with pollution also increase during this time.

Dr Muneeb Hassan advised that people should cover their faces while going outside and should also keep their windows and doors closed.

He said people should treat eye irritation by washing their eyes instead of rubbing their eyes as it could lead to an increase in irritation.

He said that hands should be washed frequently, at least four to five times a day, while taking steam before sleeping could also prove to be beneficial.

