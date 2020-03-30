UrduPoint.com
Smokers May Be Vulnerable To COVID-19: Dr Haider

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 03:10 PM

No conclusive evidence has been found yet which indicates that cigarette smokers more vulnerable to the coronavirus, but the theory is likely to be true, Dr Adil Haider, trauma surgeon and dean of the medical college at Aga Khan University said in talk show of a private news channel on Monday

"Anything that compromises your lungs and respiratory system is going to make it worse for you," he said.

Dr Haider said many novel coronavirus' patients those were already suffering from underlying health issues have a weaker immune system and thus have a hard time surviving the virus.

The death rate of women contracting the coronavirus is 2.8 percent across the world, while for males it is 4.7 percent. This difference indicates that females are battling the virus better, but is this the case only for COVID-19?"Women, in general, have such genetics which make them tackle illnesses more efficiently," he said. "Even in hemorrhagic shocks, bleeding in females stops earlier [than males], which is due to the estrogen."The genetic differences between men and women, allows women to one up the men, Dr Haider said.

