UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Smoking Affects Immunity, Increases Coronavirus Risk: WHO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 02:04 PM

Smoking affects immunity, increases coronavirus risk: WHO

Smokers have up to a 50 per cent higher risk of developing severe diseases and death from coronavirus, the World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has said

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Smokers have up to a 50 per cent higher risk of developing severe diseases and death from coronavirus, the World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has said.

On World No Tobacco Day 2021, he reminded that the nicotine found in tobacco is highly addictive and creates dependence, and the behavioral and emotional ties to tobacco use � like having a cigarette with coffee, craving tobacco, and feelings of sadness or stress � make it hard to kick the habit.

However, with professional support and cessation services, tobacco users double their chances of quitting successfully, WHO, a Geneva-based UN agency, said. Currently, over 70% of the 1.3 billion tobacco users worldwide lack access to the tools they need, and the gap in access to cessation services was further exacerbated in the last year as the health workforce was mobilized to handle the pandemic.

"Smokers have up to a 50% higher risk of developing severe disease and death from COVID-19, so quitting is best thing smokers can do to lower their risk from this coronavirus, as well as the risk of developing cancers, heart disease and respiratory illnesses," the WHON chief said.

"We urge all countries to play their part by joining the WHO campaign and creating tobacco-free environments that give people the information, support and tools they need to quit, and quit for good", he added.

Tedros announced that WHO is taking advantage of digital tools to help tobacco users and has released the Quit Challenge chatbot and the Artificial Intelligence digital health worker Florence.

The Quit Challenge gives daily notifications of tips and encouragement for up to 6 months to help people remain tobacco-free. It is available for free on WhatsApp, Viber, Facebook Messenger and WeChat.

The agency also released a "quitting toolkit" which includes these innovations, but also existing services such as brief advice from health professionals and national toll-free quitlines.

Globally, roughly 39% of men and 9% of women use tobacco. The highest tobacco use rates among men are currently found in the Western Pacific region at 49%, and among women in Europe at 19%.

As part of the "Commit to Quit" initiative, WHO calls for the adoption of bold policies that promote tobacco cessation; increasing access to smoking cessation services; raising awareness of the tobacco industry's tactics; and support for consumers trying to stay away from tobacco.

Currently, 29 countries are working with the agency to support tobacco cessation through national awareness campaigns, new digital tools, policy review, training of health workers, opening of specialized clinics, support for nicotine replacement therapies, and courses to quit smoking.

Related Topics

World United Nations Europe Facebook Florence Women All From Industry Best WhatsApp Billion Sad Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Chinese mainland reports 11 new locally transmitte ..

2 minutes ago

Chinese box office records highest-grossing May

2 minutes ago

Legendary lyricist, poet Riaz-Ur-Rehman Saghar rem ..

2 minutes ago

Car explosion kills two in Uzbekistan

2 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks enjoy further gains

5 minutes ago

PM condemns attacks on FC; vows not to let anyone ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.