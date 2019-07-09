UrduPoint.com
Smoking Is A Big Risk To Eyesight: Study

Sumaira FH 41 seconds ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 06:12 PM

Smoking is a big risk to eyesight: Study

Cigarette smokers are twice as likely to lose their sight as non-smokers, a new study has revealed

Cigarette smokers are twice as likely to lose their sight as non-smokers, a new study has revealed.

Although many smoking is generally known to be bad for the lungs, the study published by the Africa academy of Ophthalmology revealed that smoking can also damage the eyes.

It noted that the chemicals in cigarettes can cause cells in the macula � the most sensitive part of the retina � to die or the blood vessels in it to burst, leading to irreversible damage, and possible loss of sight eventually, Medical Daily reported.

The study noted that this not only affects direct smokers, but even those who experiences second-hand smoking.

"Many non-smokers experience the irritating effects smoking has on their eyes, from burning, watering, and itchy eyes. With this they also stand a chance of getting affected," noted Dr Aishah Fazlanie, optometrist and clinical and regulatory adviser of the Association of Optometrists (AOP).

Dr Fazlanie said people know about the link between smoking and cancer and even damage in the lungs, but they are not aware of the impact of smoking on the eyes.

"Smoking increases the risk of sight-threatening conditions such as age-related macular degeneration, which is an major reason why smokers should consider quitting.

