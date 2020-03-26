Social Security Hospital declared corona hospital in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The district administration has designated social security hospital for the treatment of corona patients

Earlier, Govt General Hospital, Ghulam Muhammad Abad has been declared as corona hospital.

According to Medical Superintendent Social Security hospital Dr Ijaz Mukhtar, medical service to 108 patients could be provided at a time in 16 rooms of the hospital.

About preventive kits and masks for doctors and paramedics, he said that all preventive material would be provided to the medical staff soon.

He said that Punjab government had been requested to provide 40 ventilators, 2000 preventive kits and N-95 masks.