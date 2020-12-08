Social security hospital to be established at Millat Industrial Estate: DC

A state-of-the-art social security hospital would be established at Millat Industrial Estate, in order to provide latest medical facilities to the workers at their doorsteps

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :A state-of-the-art social security hospital would be established at Millat Industrial Estate, in order to provide latest medical facilities to the workers at their doorsteps.

Divisional Commissioner Saqib Manan said here on Tuesday while addressing a meeting of Millat Industrial Estate Association. He said that government was taking revolutionary steps for the welfare of workers.

He said that establishment of hospital was need of the hours and it would provide health facilities to the workers at their doorsteps.

DC said that government was taking all measures for development of industrial estates and in this connection work on repair and construction of new roads would be started very soon.

He assured that all other issues of this estate would be resolved on top priority basis.

Earlier, in his welcome address, Chairman Millat Industrial Estate Association Muhammad Usman Hadi said that export units installed at this estate were not only earning foreign exchange but also providing jobs to hundreds of workers.

He paid tribute to Prime Minister Imran Khan and said that economic policies of present govern were yielding positive results. He said that power tariff announced by the government had provided great relief to the industrial sector and now we were in a better position to compete at international level.

Later, a shield was also presented to the Commissioner Saqib Manan.

Senior Vice Chairman Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers& Exporters Association Mian Farrukh Iqbal, former Senior Vice Chairman PHMA Mian Naeem Ahmad and former President FCCI Syed Zia Alumdar Hussain were also present on the occasion.