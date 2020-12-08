UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Social Security Hospital To Be Established At Millat Industrial Estate: DC

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 04:41 PM

Social security hospital to be established at Millat Industrial Estate: DC

A state-of-the-art social security hospital would be established at Millat Industrial Estate, in order to provide latest medical facilities to the workers at their doorsteps

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :A state-of-the-art social security hospital would be established at Millat Industrial Estate, in order to provide latest medical facilities to the workers at their doorsteps.

Divisional Commissioner Saqib Manan said here on Tuesday while addressing a meeting of Millat Industrial Estate Association. He said that government was taking revolutionary steps for the welfare of workers.

He said that establishment of hospital was need of the hours and it would provide health facilities to the workers at their doorsteps.

DC said that government was taking all measures for development of industrial estates and in this connection work on repair and construction of new roads would be started very soon.

He assured that all other issues of this estate would be resolved on top priority basis.

Earlier, in his welcome address, Chairman Millat Industrial Estate Association Muhammad Usman Hadi said that export units installed at this estate were not only earning foreign exchange but also providing jobs to hundreds of workers.

He paid tribute to Prime Minister Imran Khan and said that economic policies of present govern were yielding positive results. He said that power tariff announced by the government had provided great relief to the industrial sector and now we were in a better position to compete at international level.

Later, a shield was also presented to the Commissioner Saqib Manan.

Senior Vice Chairman Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers& Exporters Association Mian Farrukh Iqbal, former Senior Vice Chairman PHMA Mian Naeem Ahmad and former President FCCI Syed Zia Alumdar Hussain were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Exchange All Government Top Jobs

Recent Stories

World Space Forum to begin tomorrow

57 seconds ago

Qasr Al Hosn marks 2nd anniversary with projection ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan squad arrives in Queenstown for training

3 minutes ago

Indonesia reports 5,292 newly-confirmed COVID-19 c ..

5 minutes ago

S.African economy rebounds in Q3 after pandemic cr ..

5 minutes ago

Mango farmers must shun over-irrigation, deep hoei ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.