Social Welfare Dept Accelerates Awareness Activities About Coronavirus Prevention

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 05:29 PM

Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal department Rawalpindi on Wednesday accelerated public awareness activities about coronavirus prevention

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal department Rawalpindi on Wednesday accelerated public awareness activities about coronavirus prevention.

According to Director Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal Aslam Maitla, the directions had been issued to all the offices of Social Welfare department in Rawalpindi division to organize regular activities with the cooperation of social welfare organizations to educate community members about corona prevention.

Aslam Maitla said on the special directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Capt (R) Muhammad Mehmood and DC Rawalpindi Capt (R) Muhammad Anwaar ul Haq, Social Welfare department was fully engaged in public awareness activities for the prevention of the pandemic.

He said that coronavirus was fatal and it was national obligation of all individual to ensure strict compliance of the guidelines issued by the provincial government in that regard.

