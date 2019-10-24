Solid efforts underway to eradicate polio virus from Balochistan: Rashid Razzaq

The purpose of celebrating World Polio Day is to praise the services of polio workers who have put their lives at stake to protect the nations' future children from lifelong disabilities

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :The purpose of celebrating World Polio Day is to praise the services of polio workers who have put their lives at stake to protect the nations' future children from lifelong disabilities.

The sacrifices of the workers who have been martyred during the duty will not go in vain. The war we have started to eradicate polio will end till the eradication of its virus completely.

These views were expressed by the Coordinator emergency operations Center for polio Balochistan Rashid Razzaq, Additional Deputy Commissioner Quetta Saqib Kakar, DHO Quetta Dr. Saeed Mirwani, Technical Focal person for Polio Dr. Aftab Kakar, Famous religious scholar Anwar Ulhaq Haqqani and WHO representative Dr.Yahya Gaffar and others during the world Polio Day held at the headquarter of Quetta boys Scouts Speakers of the program said the purpose of this day was to praise the services of the polio workers which we all have responsibility for this. Polio workers need to cope the challenges they face, so that they continue to work better.

Emergency operations center coordinator Rashid Razzaq said we pay tribute to the services of polio workers who have lost their lives in order to protect the children and added that," in winter. Polio viruses are weak and if we run a comprehensive campaign we can control it.

He said the aim to celebrate this day was to apprise the people about the pitfalls of polio virus and pledge to expand the work even better.

Rashid Razzaq said there are 76 polio cases reported this year across the country including 7 cases in Balochistan which can be estimated to indicate that polio workers working in Balochistan are doing well but they need to be improved. If polio workers work honestly we are confident that, no child will miss out polio drops.

"Today is an important day to remember the polio workers who have been martyred during the duty", he said added we pay tribute to them and intend to complete their mission.

He said a child's disability affects the whole family. Balochistan has reported fewer cases this year than other provinces due to the diligent work of polio workers.

"Unfortunately Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only countries where the virus of polio still exist", he said.

The polio workers were given the certificates for best performance in filed.

During the ceremony, children from different schools of Quetta participated in a painting competition on World Polio Day. The High school Pashtun Abad Student Hazrat Ali got first position in painting competition.

The student of Government High School Kharotabad Sarfaraz got second and the student of Government Girl Secondary High School Railway Momena took the third position.

On this occasion, the judges distributed certificates to the students and their teachers who had participated in the painting competition while distributed trophies to the positions holders.