Solomon Islands receives Chinese-made COVID-19 vaccines

SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :The Solomon Islands has received a batch of Chinese-made COVID-19 vaccines, the first among Pacific island countries.

The shipment of vaccines developed by Sinopharm was received Sunday night by Chinese Ambassador to the Solomon Islands Li Ming and Solomon Islands Deputy Prime Minister Manasseh Maelanga and Health Minister Culwick Togamana at the airport of Honiara, capital of the south Pacific island nation.

Ambassador Li said the vaccines brought Chinese people's friendship and hope to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and save lives. The safety and effectiveness of Chinese-made vaccines are fully tested.

China is the first country to provide COVID-19 vaccines to the Solomon Islands through bilateral channels, which showcased the two countries were trustworthy friends and good partners with sincere cooperation.

Deputy Prime Minister Maelanga and Minister Togamana spoke highly of the arrival of Chinese-made vaccines as an important milestone for the two countries' anti-pandemic cooperation and expressed gratitude.

According to the World Health Organization, there have been 19 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Solomon Islands so far.