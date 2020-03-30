UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Some 14,000 People In Self-quarantine Over COVID-19

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 01:20 PM

Some 14,000 people in self-quarantine over COVID-19

Over 14,000 people are now in self-quarantine here to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, the country's health authorities said Monday

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Over 14,000 people are now in self-quarantine here to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, the country's health authorities said Monday.

In South Korea, those who are awaiting test results after showing symptoms of viral infection are required to be self-quarantined. Arrivals to the country and those who have come in contact with COVID-19 patients are also ordered to self-quarantine.

"When the country was going through the 'spike' period of a large number of people testing positive for COVID-19, there were upward of 34,000 in isolation," a health official at the headquarters said. "The figure has dropped off significantly, with regional governments now fully capable of dealing with the situation." In the past week, South Korea has engaged in strict social distancing to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

All arrivals from Europe and the United States have been ordered to go into self-quarantine for 14 days, starting on March 22 and Friday, respectively.

The country will pay for COVID-19 testing and treatment, but everyone must pay for self-quarantine-related accommodation expenses.

While some foreign arrivals have not followed the isolation rules, these cases involved people who arrived before the stronger quarantine measures were announced.

Jeong Eun-kyeong, head of the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC), emphasized that it is everyone's duty to adhere to social distancing guidelines. She pointed out that it only takes a few people to cause the coronavirus to spread.

As of Sunday, South Korea reported 9,661 COVID-19 cases out of 395,194 people tested, with the death toll standing at 158.

Related Topics

Europe South Korea United States March Sunday All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Spain Princess Maria Teresa of Bourbon Parma passe ..

10 minutes ago

Pakistan Lacks Enough Medical Facilities, Trained ..

2 minutes ago

Moscow begins lockdown, as Russia regions prepare ..

2 minutes ago

European stock markets extend losses in early deal ..

3 minutes ago

Japanese Comedian Ken Shimura dies of Coronavirus

19 minutes ago

Saudi Aramco income higher than 12 oil giants in 2 ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.