Some 88,286 religious leaders mobilised to promote SMS to tackle COVID spread

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :The UNICEF (United Nations Children's Emergency Fund) in collaboration with Polio Alliance and health programme has engaged and mobilised a total of 88,286 religious leaders to promote the risk perception of the coronavirus by emphasising the importance of 'SMS' (social distancing, mask use and sanitising) to tackle the possible spread of COVID-19, said a UNICEF report.

According to the report, the religious scholars has been tasked to convince other religious readers on increasing risk perception through the existing polio alliances and health programme.

The religious leaders will disseminate the information provided, at least once a week, to to their followers during theFriday sermons and to make announcements in mosques with key preventive messages on COVID-19 as well as engaging in promoting messages on polio eradication and Essential Immunization (EI).