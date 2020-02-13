SOP needed for fool-proof sterilization of surgical,medical gadgets

Infection control experts here on Thursday recommended Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for reprocessing of medical and surgical devices witnessed at healthcare facilities across the country

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Infection control experts here on Thursday recommended Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for reprocessing of medical and surgical devices witnessed at healthcare facilities across the country.

Addressing a seminar "Cleaning and Sterilization Process in Healthcare Facilities" organized by Dow University of Health Sciences, at its Ojha campus, the speakers reiterated that the SOP must be approved by the Ministry of Health.

They also took exception to the fact that there simply did not exist and standardized sterilization mechanism in the country's small level facilities nor the concerned staff were abreast of standard way to disinfect the hospital equipment.

Mentioning that sterilization is particularly relevant to surgical units as devices used for invasive procedures are often reprocessed on routine basis, the experts strongly recommended regular inspection of operation theaters and recovery rooms besides other concerned sections.

Hospitals across the country must be made to ensure that adequate measures are adopted in context of sterilization of the devices and gadgets, they said emphasizing importance of capacity building of the concerned personnel.

" Hospitals must otherwise also be made to ensure that they and their staff adhere to the MoH approved standards aimed at preventing germs and diseases," said Prof. Zarnaz Wahid from DUHS.

The program was attended by more than 300 OT staff from different public and private hospitals of Karachi was also addressed by Peter Albonet, Head of Clinical academy Borer Kemi, Dr. Andreas Schiender, Shaukat Ali and Mohammad Rizwan.

It was regretted that the country was yet to introduce a diploma level training program on health-care sterilization for junior staffers.

The training courses being offered at certain private facilities were said to be insufficient.