UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SOP Needed For Fool-proof Sterilization Of Surgical,medical Gadgets

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 09:20 PM

SOP needed for fool-proof sterilization of surgical,medical gadgets

Infection control experts here on Thursday recommended Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for reprocessing of medical and surgical devices witnessed at healthcare facilities across the country

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Infection control experts here on Thursday recommended Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for reprocessing of medical and surgical devices witnessed at healthcare facilities across the country.

Addressing a seminar "Cleaning and Sterilization Process in Healthcare Facilities" organized by Dow University of Health Sciences, at its Ojha campus, the speakers reiterated that the SOP must be approved by the Ministry of Health.

They also took exception to the fact that there simply did not exist and standardized sterilization mechanism in the country's small level facilities nor the concerned staff were abreast of standard way to disinfect the hospital equipment.

Mentioning that sterilization is particularly relevant to surgical units as devices used for invasive procedures are often reprocessed on routine basis, the experts strongly recommended regular inspection of operation theaters and recovery rooms besides other concerned sections.

Hospitals across the country must be made to ensure that adequate measures are adopted in context of sterilization of the devices and gadgets, they said emphasizing importance of capacity building of the concerned personnel.

" Hospitals must otherwise also be made to ensure that they and their staff adhere to the MoH approved standards aimed at preventing germs and diseases," said Prof. Zarnaz Wahid from DUHS.

The program was attended by more than 300 OT staff from different public and private hospitals of Karachi was also addressed by Peter Albonet, Head of Clinical academy Borer Kemi, Dr. Andreas Schiender, Shaukat Ali and Mohammad Rizwan.

It was regretted that the country was yet to introduce a diploma level training program on health-care sterilization for junior staffers.

The training courses being offered at certain private facilities were said to be insufficient.

Related Topics

Karachi Kemi Mohammad Rizwan From

Recent Stories

Hotel establishment revenue up to AED5.83 bn in 20 ..

22 minutes ago

UAE reviews plans to combat terrorism, money laund ..

37 minutes ago

Sharjah CP honours winners of Innovation Award

1 hour ago

Five-day polio vaccination campaign in KP to start ..

2 minutes ago

Stoltenberg Reaffirms Support for Ukraine After Me ..

2 minutes ago

Research, medicines and surgery have made diseases ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.