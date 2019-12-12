Soundable Health analyzes urinary sound to detect diseases

Not many people know that your pee can provide a lot of information about your health and possibly even underlying diseases

SEOUL (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :Not many people know that your pee can provide a lot of information about your health and possibly even underlying diseases.

Catherine Song, a founder and CEO of a South Korea-based health care startup, Soundable Health, was quick to jump on an idea -- develop a diagnostic mobile application that analyzes the sound of urine by utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

"An idea just popped into my mind that the sound of urine can diagnose a disease," Song told Yonhap news Agency in a recent interview. "However, the process of developing an AI algorithm that can analyze the sound was not easy." The company's mobile application, named PRIVY, records the sound of the urine stream on a smartphone and provides patients and health care providers with results to track and monitor urine symptoms that often lead to chronic disorders.

The platform uses sound analytics and an AI algorithm.

"The core of our technology is using the urinary sound to possibly replace conventional uroflowmetry," the electronic engineering expert said. Uroflowmetry is a standard diagnostic test used by doctors to assess urinary function.

Conventional uroflowmetry, however, has limited efficacy as it requires patients to visit a hospital to be tested, which does not allow for remote monitoring in the long run.

"PRIVY enables early detection, treatment and management of patients with benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), overactive bladders (OAB) and other chronic disorders," she said.

A study showed that BPH affects 36 million people in the United States and OAB affects another 40 million people.