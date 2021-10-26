South Africa, China hold workshop on traditional medicine

A four-day workshop aimed at bridging communication between sectors of the African and Chinese traditional medicine for their innovation kicked off Monday in Cape Town, the legislative capital of South Africa

CAPE TOWN, Oct. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) --:A four-day workshop aimed at bridging communication between sectors of the African and Chinese traditional medicine for their innovation kicked off Monday in Cape Town, the legislative capital of South Africa.

The workshop, jointly hosted by the Chinese Embassy in South Africa, the National Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine of China and the University of the Western Cape, covered various topics including systematization and innovation, practice and training, traditional herb usage and regulating, research for poverty reduction and COVID-19 pandemic.

South Africa and China have a long-term cooperation in traditional medicine, and the two countries enjoy collaboration in this sector through research between universities of the two countries, said Aunkh Chabalala, director of indigenous knowledge-based technology innovation at South Africa's Department of Science and Innovation, at the opening session.