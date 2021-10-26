UrduPoint.com

South Africa, China Hold Workshop On Traditional Medicine

Umer Jamshaid 51 seconds ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 01:34 PM

South Africa, China hold workshop on traditional medicine

A four-day workshop aimed at bridging communication between sectors of the African and Chinese traditional medicine for their innovation kicked off Monday in Cape Town, the legislative capital of South Africa

CAPE TOWN, Oct. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) --:A four-day workshop aimed at bridging communication between sectors of the African and Chinese traditional medicine for their innovation kicked off Monday in Cape Town, the legislative capital of South Africa.

The workshop, jointly hosted by the Chinese Embassy in South Africa, the National Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine of China and the University of the Western Cape, covered various topics including systematization and innovation, practice and training, traditional herb usage and regulating, research for poverty reduction and COVID-19 pandemic.

South Africa and China have a long-term cooperation in traditional medicine, and the two countries enjoy collaboration in this sector through research between universities of the two countries, said Aunkh Chabalala, director of indigenous knowledge-based technology innovation at South Africa's Department of Science and Innovation, at the opening session.

Related Topics

Africa Technology China Cape Town South Africa

Recent Stories

Canada's COVID-19 cases surpass 1.7 million

Canada's COVID-19 cases surpass 1.7 million

51 seconds ago
 Govt sets target to produce 6,900,000 ton coal

Govt sets target to produce 6,900,000 ton coal

53 seconds ago
 Gold rises on inflation worries

Gold rises on inflation worries

55 seconds ago
 Fuel shortages in hospitals likely to cost lives i ..

Fuel shortages in hospitals likely to cost lives in Haiti: UN

58 seconds ago
 Shanghai crude oil futures close higher

Shanghai crude oil futures close higher

9 minutes ago
 ASEAN kicks off series of virtural summits with CO ..

ASEAN kicks off series of virtural summits with COVID-19, economic recovery high ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.