South Africa detects new Covid-19 variant: scientists

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Scientists in South Africa said Thursday they had detected a new Covid-19 variant with multiple mutations, in an announcement that came after a recent rise in infection numbers.

"Unfortunately we have detected a new variant which is a reason for concern in South Africa," virologist Tulio de Oliveira told a hastily-called news conference.