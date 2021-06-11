UrduPoint.com
South Africa Enters Third Virus Wave

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 04:11 PM

South Africa has officially entered its third wave of coronavirus infections, health authorities said, with rising caseloads and a sluggish vaccine rollout, fuelling fears of fresh strain on the health system

"South Africa technically entered the 3rd wave today as the national 7-day moving average incidence (5959 cases) now exceeds the new wave threshold as defined by the Ministerial Advisory Committee," the National Institute for Communicable Diseases tweeted on Thursday.

The health ministry later announced that it had detected over 9,100 cases in 24 hours -- approaching the levels seen at the peak of South Africa's second wave in December.

Chilly winter weather is also fuelling concerns of a resurge in Africa's worst-hit country.

