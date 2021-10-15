UrduPoint.com

South Africa To Start Jabs For Kids As Young As 12

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 03:02 PM

South Africa to start jabs for kids as young as 12

South Africa will begin vaccinating children as young as 12 next week and also offer Covid-19 boosters against certain immune disorders, the health minister announced Friday

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :South Africa will begin vaccinating children as young as 12 next week and also offer Covid-19 boosters against certain immune disorders, the health minister announced Friday.

With a large youth population and the world's biggest HIV caseload, the announcement affects millions of people and marks a significant scaling up of South Africa's pandemic response.

"We ready to open up vaccination for children between 12-17 years of age, and a majority of this cohort are in the secondary or high school level," Health Minister Joe Phaahla told a news conference.

Under South African law, children aged 12 and up can give their own consent for medical treatment, meaning they don't need parental permission to get the vaccine.

Starting Wednesday, children can receive a single Pfizer dose, with a second shot delayed to allow for further study on a rare side effect, the minister added.

More than one third of all adults in South Africa have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, the minister added.

The country has launched a digital vaccine certificate scheme. Proof of vaccination is required to enter larger gatherings such as sporting events.

For the immune compromised, Phaahla said they can begin receiving boosters, but only on advice from their doctor.

Related Topics

World Doctor Young South Africa All From Million

Recent Stories

HUAWEI NEXT-IMAGE Awards 2021: The world’s large ..

HUAWEI NEXT-IMAGE Awards 2021: The world’s largest smartphone photography cont ..

4 minutes ago
 Russia Welcomes Japanese Investors in Joint Projec ..

Russia Welcomes Japanese Investors in Joint Projects in Kurils - Diplomat

3 minutes ago
 WAPDA to add 11.7 MAF water, 9000 MW power by 2029 ..

WAPDA to add 11.7 MAF water, 9000 MW power by 2029: Chairman

6 minutes ago
 French trains ditch plastic water bottles

French trains ditch plastic water bottles

6 minutes ago
 Paraguay sack Berizzo after World Cup qualifier dr ..

Paraguay sack Berizzo after World Cup qualifier drubbing

6 minutes ago
 At Least Seven People Killed in Shia Mosque Blast ..

At Least Seven People Killed in Shia Mosque Blast in Afghanistan's Kandahar - Wi ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.