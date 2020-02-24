South Korea Confirms 70 More Coronavirus Cases, Total 833: KCDC
Seoul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :South Korea confirmed 70 more novel coronavirus cases Monday afternoon, bringing its tally to 833, by far the largest national total outside China.
The updated figures on the website of the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) brought the country's daily increase to 231, its highest to date.